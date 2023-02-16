DUNNIGAN, Calif. — A SWAT team serving an arrest warrant Tuesday shot and killed a man who had holed up for hours in a trailer in rural Northern California, authorities said.
The shooting took place at about 12:30 p.m. in Dunnigan, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Dunnigan is a tiny community 35 miles northwest of Sacramento.
A SWAT team comprised of officers from the Sheriff’s Office and the West Sacramento and Woodland police departments were serving an arrest warrant on a man who allegedly committed sex crimes against a child, authorities said.
They arrived at about 8 a.m. at a trailer where the man was believed to be living but he didn’t respond to orders to come out, authorities said.
The SWAT team tried unsuccessfully for several hours to get the man to leave the trailer and surrender before the shooting occurred, Lt. Dan Beckwith with the Davis Police Department, told KCRA-TV.
