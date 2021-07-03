LOS ANGELES — On a busy Fourth of July holiday getaway day, parts of two terminals at Los Angeles International Airport were evacuated for an hour and departure-level traffic halted Friday after a suspicious bag was found in a ticketing area.
The discovery was made about 7 a.m. in the ticketing area of Terminal 2, Los Angeles World Airports spokesman Charles Pannuzio told City News Service. Terminal 2 is used by Delta Airlines.
A portion of Terminal 1 was also evacuated according to LAX police Lt. Karla Rodriguez. That terminal is used by Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air, Frontier, Sun Country and Viva Aerobus, Pannuzio said. Southwest is on the opposite side of Terminal 1 from Terminal 2, she said.
Traffic was closed on the upper/departures level, and departing passengers were diverted to the lower/arrival level, Pannuzio said.
The LAPD bomb squad arrived and determined the bag was safe about 8 a.m., airport officials said. Southwest is on the opposite side of the terminal.
The incident was a potential setback for thousands of people hoping to make their departing flights on time, and airport officials urged people to allow extra time to get to and around the busy airport.
“Our LAX team is working hard to keep our customers moving after a security issue prompted local officials to temporarily clear Terminal 2 this morning,” said Delta Airlines spokesman Drake Castaneda.
