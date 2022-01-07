PALMDALE — A suspicious package found in the Antelope Valley Mall parking lot, early Thursday morning, brought out the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Explosives unit, which determine it to be nothing dangerous.
The package was found in the parking lot, away from the mall buildings, about 4:30 a.m., Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials said.
A person who had parked in the lot found it next to their truck, drove away and called the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies cordoned off the parking lot area and brought in the explosives team, which used a robot to check the package, according to photos posted by the Palmdale station on social media.
The package turned out to be a blanket inside a tube, Sheriff’s officials said.
The parking lot was cordoned off for the procedure for several hours.
