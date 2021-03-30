LANCASTER — Three suspects are being sought in connection with the weekend murder of a Lancaster woman.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Investigations Unit is seeking help in identifying and locating three men responsible for the murder of Samantha Mena, which occurred at 8:22 p.m., Friday in the 44000 block of 15 Street West.
The suspected pictured were involved in the attempted robbery at an apartment complex, when Mena attempted to stop them. As they were fleeing to their vehicle, Mena followed them. They got in their vehicle and ran over Mena as they fled the scene.
She was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Anyone with information on the mens’ identities is asked to call the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to provide anonymous information may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, using the P3 Tips app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.