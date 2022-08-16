SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three children ages 11, 13, and 14 and an 18-year-old have been arrested in the beating and robbing of a 70-year-old Asian woman who was attacked, last month, inside her San Francisco apartment building, police announced, Monday.
The woman was outside her Chinatown building when the suspects approached her, on July 31, and spoke to her, said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.
Unable to understand them because of a language barrier, she went into the building’s lobby and the suspects followed her, Scott said. Then they beat and robbed her before fleeing, he said. The attack was recorded on surveillance video.
“The victim was transported to a local hospital and thank goodness her injuries were not life-threatening,” said Scott, who did not identify the woman.
The attack came amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in San Francisco and across the country.
