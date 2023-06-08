LANCASTER — A man was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following a fatal three-car collision Tuesday night that killed one man and seriously injured a woman, according to a release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
The incident occurred at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Avenue L and 20th Street West, where a red Chevy Silverado, a gray Subaru Forester and a gray RAM 3500 pickup were stopped in the eastbound right lane of Avenue L for a red traffic signal. The Subaru Forester with a female adult driver and male adult passenger was stopped behind the Silverado. A male adult in the pickup crashed into the back of the Forester, pushing the Forester into the Silverado, according to a report by Sgt. Michael Politano of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
