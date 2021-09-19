GLENDALE — A woman who apparently passed out while her Tesla was on Autopilot and hit a Southern California freeway wall was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, authorities said.
Karla Villanueva, 31, was arrested late Thursday in Glendale. She was released Friday on her own recognizance pending a January court date, according to the jail information website of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Villanueva had an attorney to speak on her behalf.
At about 11 p.m. Thursday, the Tesla hit a wall on an overhead transition roadway from State Route 134 to Interstate 5 and then continued to move until a California Highway Patrol car pulled in front of the car, which then slowed and stopped, authorities said.
Villanueva’s husband reported that his wife “is unconscious in a Tesla. The vehicle is driving itself,” according to audio from a dispatch call obtained by KABC-TV.
The husband was following the Tesla in a Volkswagen, the dispatcher said.
“Again, apparently the wife is unconscious in the vehicle,” the dispatcher said. “And I guess there’s vehicles in front of it, that’s what’s causing the vehicle to slow down.”
Impressive...who gets charged with a DUI, the woman driver or Elon Musk...?
