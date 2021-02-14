NORWALK — At least one sheriff’s deputy shot a suspected drunk driver Friday evening in Southern California during a foot pursuit, authorities said.
The man was taken to the hospital after the shooting, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. His condition was not immediately available. No deputies were hurt.
The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the city of Norwalk. Sheriff’s deputies handle law enforcement for the city.
Deputy Eric Ortiz said deputies were responding to a potential drunk driver who was operating his vehicle recklessly. A foot pursuit ensued, during which the shooting occurred.
The sheriff’s department did not immediately provide additional information about the shooting, including how many deputies fired their weapons and how many times the man was shot.
