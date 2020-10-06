PALMDALE — Detectives with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station are asking the public to help identify a suspect involved in a theft.
The suspect is wanted to stealing items at Zeal Racing, located at 610 West Ave. O in Palmdale.
The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and was with an uninvolved person in the red shirt. The male in the red shirt has already been identified.
Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect in the white shirt is asked to call Det. Alburez at 661-272-2618.
Those who wish to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone and download the P3 Tips app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
