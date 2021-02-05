PALMDALE — Detective from Palmdale Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the pictured suspect.
William Marquez is wanted for gross vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run related to a traffic collision that occurred on Jan. 30 in Palmdale.
He is a 34-year-old Hispanic, who stands five-feet-nine-inches tall, weights 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He frequents the Lancaster and Palmdale areas.
Anyone with information regarding Marquez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Palmdale Station’s Det. Day at 661-272-2423. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, use the P3 Tips mobile app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
