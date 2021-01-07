ROSAMOND — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 11:53 a.m. Monday to a kidnapping in progress in the 3300 block of 15th Street West.
Deputies learned Clifford Bennett brandished a firearm and forced a female subject and her infant son into a vehicle against their will. Bennett was last seen in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue I in Lancaster. The victims are no longer in danger.
A warrant has been issued for Bennett’s arrest on suspicion of kidnapping, brandishing a firearm, false imprisonment with violence, child endangerment and spousal battery.
The weapon used was described as a silver revolver with a black handle. Bennett should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
