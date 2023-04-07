ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested after he shot and killed one person and wounded two others, including a highway patrol officer, at a park Thursday in Northern California, authorities said.
Multiple police agencies began to descend on Roseville, a city northeast of Sacramento, in the early afternoon.
California Highway Patrol officers were serving a warrant to the suspect when he began shooting at them, Roseville Police Capt. Kelby Newton said. One CHP officer was struck by gunfire, he said.
When police arrived, officers confronted the suspect, who was still carrying a gun and was seen running from officers at a city park, Newton said. The suspect took two hostages, then surrendered to officers on the scene.
Both hostages were shot and one of them died, officials said. The condition of the surviving hostage wasn’t immediately known.
The wounded officer was hospitalized in stable condition.
The names of the victims were not disclosed. The violence occurred near baseball fields, forcing a lockdown at the park. Students attending camps were taken to a nearby school to be reunited with their families.
