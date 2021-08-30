SACRAMENTO — A shooting suspect opened fire on responding deputies and then holed up inside a Sacramento home for several hours before surrendering, authorities said.
Sacramento County deputies called to the home Saturday afternoon found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
While deputies were giving aid to the victim, the suspect began shooting at them, according to officials.
“Deputies were not hit and were able to make a tactical retreat without firing their weapons while evacuating the victim away from the scene,” the statement said.
