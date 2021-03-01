WEST SACRAMENTO — Police have arrested the mother of a man charged earlier this month with killing a one-year-old girl at a motel.
Annette Womack, 58, could face charges including child endangerment and felony aiding and abetting, the West Sacramento Police Department said.
She was arrested Friday as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Amanda Marie Owens, the Sacramento Bee reported. The girl was found dead and her three-year-old brother was injured at Silvey’s Motel in West Sacramento on Feb. 15.
No other details were provided about Womack’s alleged role in the child’s death. It was not known Sunday whether she has an attorney.
Womack’s son, 43-year-old Derrick Dimone Woods, was arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges after he was seen fleeing the motel, police said. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The Bee reported that Amanda’s mother, who was dating Woods, left her two children with him at the motel.
