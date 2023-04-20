Suspect Strikes Students

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office personnel investigate the scene in Thousand Oaks where a teenager was killed and three others injured Tuesday after a stabbing suspect crashed his vehicle into the group as they were walking near Westlake High School.

 Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS — The driver of a car that crashed into a group of Thousand Oaks high school students, killing one and injuring three, was arrested for investigation of murder and other crimes, including an earlier stabbing, authorities said Wednesday.

The students were struck while on a sidewalk Tuesday afternoon near Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks. The car overturned.

