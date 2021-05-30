SANTA ANA — A Southern California man who pleaded guilty to illegally operating kiosks where customers could buy Bitcoin with cash, or sell Bitcoin in exchange for cash has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.
Kais Mohammad, 37, of Yorba Linda, received the sentence at US District Court in Santa Ana Friday, according to an Orange County Register report.
Mohammad pleaded guilty last year to operating an unlicensed virtual currency business and laundering between $15 million and $25 million in Bitcoin and cash over a five-year period through Herocoin, federal prosecutors said.
The company operated kiosks at malls, gas stations and convenience stores throughout Southern California, where the exchanges would be dispensed through the machines.
Mohammad also knew that some of his clients’ funds came from illegal activity, said Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office.
A former bank employee, Mohammad knew he was required to register his company with the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, that he needed to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program and that he needed to report various virtual currency exchanges, but chose not to, McEvoy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.