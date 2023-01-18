LOS ANGELES — A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover, on Christmas Day, was arrested in New Mexico, authorities said, Tuesday.
Dante Chapple Young, 28, of Orange County, was arrested, Friday, on a murder warrant in Albuquerque, where he was being held on $2 million bail, pending extradition to Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Young is believed to have been the driver of the car that struck Elyzza Guajaca, a nursing student, around 9 p.m., Dec. 25, LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno of the South Traffic Division said at a Tuesday morning news conference.
Two other motorists involved in the street takeover event were still being sought, Moreno said, and he urged them to surrender.
The investigation was conducted by a multi-agency task force of personnel from the LAPD, the FBI, and the Anaheim, Long Beach and Albuquerque police departments, Moreno said.
Police said Guajaca was standing with a group of people on the northeast corner of the intersection when she was struck by a black Chevrolet Camaro that was doing “doughnuts” during the street takeover.
She died at a hospital. The driver of the Camaro abandoned the vehicle and ran away, police said.
Police later released cell phone and surveillance images showing possible additional victims, and touted a $50,000 reward for information leading to the driver, while also asking anyone else who may have been injured to come forward.
Detectives identified at least six or seven additional victims who appeared to have been injured by the vehicle, thanks to videos from the scene. Some of them appeared to have been critically injured, authorities said.
Moreno told reporters, in December, that the department was doing what it can to crack down on street takeovers, and would like to see people face harsher penalties.
