LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified a man found dead inside a restaurant on Sierra Highway, Monday night, following a shooting that left three others injured.
Joseph Quirola, 51, of Palmdale, was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, after a Special Enforcement Bureau entered what they believed may have been a barricaded suspect situation.
Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies were called to the restaurant in the 41200 block of Sierra Highway shortly after midnight, Monday, on report of assault with a deadly weapon.
There they found a security guard outside with a gunshot wound to his upper torso and an employee who had also been shot, deputies reported.
The guard indicated to deputies that the alleged shooter was still inside. Attempts to communicate with the suspect were unsuccessful. Believing it could be a situation in which the suspect was barricaded inside, the Special Enforcement Bureau team was called to the location.
The team was able to contact a woman inside the restaurant before entering it.
Inside, they found Quirola, believed to be the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The woman, 43, was also wounded. She and the injured employee were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The security guard, a 44-year-old man, was in critical condition.
Detectives have learned there was possibly an altercation inside the restaurant, which led to the security guards getting involved, officials said. The shooting occurred after the guards became involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Information may be provided anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), by using the P3 Tips app or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
