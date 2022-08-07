SAN JOSE — A man in Northern California has been charged with using a pellet gun to shoot people at random, including a 15-year-old girl who suffered a collapsed lung and a fractured rib, authorities said.
Nicholas Montoya, a resident of Campbell, was charged, Wednesday, with seven felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly shot at least seven people, most of them girls and women, between April and June in Campbell and San Jose, authorities said, Thursday.
“These were not childish pranks with a low-power weapon, these were deliberate snipe attacks on innocent victims,” Santa Clara County Supervising Deputy District Attorney Marisa McKeown said.
Montoya did not enter a plea during a court appearance, Wednesday, and was ordered to return to court Sept. 14.
His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Ethan Weiss, did not immediately respond to an email message, Friday, seeking comment.
The investigation involved San Jose police, Campbell police, and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and officials said they did not have much physical evidence to examine because Montoya shot the victims from a moving car.
Detectives were able to link Montoya to the crimes after surveillance video showed his car at the scene of some of the attacks and after finding a pellet gun during a search of his home.
The victims included a man and six women and girls, including a 9-year-old girl who was walking with her mom up a flight of stairs at their San Jose apartment building when she was shot in the back by a high-powered pellet gun, on June 10.
Robert Lara said physicians were unable to remove the pellet from the body of his daughter, Maria Elena, because removing it would cause more complications.
