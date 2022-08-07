SAN JOSE — A man in Northern California has been charged with using a pellet gun to shoot people at random, including a 15-year-old girl who suffered a collapsed lung and a fractured rib, authorities said.

Nicholas Montoya, a resident of Campbell, was charged, Wednesday, with seven felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly shot at least seven people, most of them girls and women, between April and June in Campbell and San Jose, authorities said, Thursday.

