PALMDALE — Authorities on Friday arrested William Alexander Marquez, the suspect sought for a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that left a teenager and a young man dead on Jan. 30.
The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. near 10th Street West and Avenue O-8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Sergio Martinez, 18, and Albert Cruz, 17, both of Palmdale, died at the scene.
Marquez, 34, is being held on $50,000 bail. He was booked into the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 11:50 a.m. Friday. He is due in the Antelope Valley Court on Tuesday.
Marquez was wanted on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.
Witnesses told sheriff’s investigators the driver of a black vehicle was fleeing from a previous crash when he drove through an intersection and T-boned a silver Honda carrying the fatally injured victims.
Two other people were hurt, but declined to be transported to an area hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Marquez fled the scene on foot, according to sheriff’s officials. The Department identified Marquez on Thursday and released a mug shot and video of Marquez fleeing the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.