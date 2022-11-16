SAN FRANCISCO — A man accused in last month’s attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleaded not guilty, Tuesday, to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official’s family member.

David DePape, appearing in orange clothes without handcuffs, was assigned a public defender who entered the plea on his behalf during a brief court appearance.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Were DePape and Paul Pelosi Lovers...? While Nancy is away...Paul likes to play ... Lets break it down...shall we ;) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NNYI8VbFyY

