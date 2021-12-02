LANCASTER — A Lancaster man made his first court appearance, Wednesday, on charges that he murdered his four children — who were between one and 11 years old — and their 51-year-old grandmother.
Germarcus Lamar David, 29, was ordered held in lieu of $10 million bail while awaiting arraignment, Jan. 12, on five counts of murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death in connection with Sunday’s attack in the 3500 block of Garnet Lane at the family’s home in Lancaster.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the victims as Ericka England, 51; Namyiah David, an 11-year-old girl; Noah David, one; Kaden David, two; and Germarcus David Jr., seven.
Each of the victims was shot in the upper body, according to Deputy Tony Moore of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The shooting was reported at 10:27 p.m., Sunday. The children’s father was arrested soon after walking into the sheriff’s Lancaster station, late Sunday night.
“No family should endure this type of tragedy, especially when the alleged perpetrator was responsible for their protection,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges. “Our office has reached out to the family to ensure they have all the services and support they need during this difficult time.”
The shooting remains under investigation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
