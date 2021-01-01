LOS ANGELES — The man accused of killing his roommate at Antelope Valley Hospital on Dec. 17 has been charged with murder.
Jesse Martinez, 37, of Lancaster, was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with one count each of murder and elder abuse resulting in death. He also faces a hate crime allegation.
The case was filed on Dec. 21 and his arraignment was scheduled for Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Antelope Valley Branch.
On Dec. 17, Martinez was taken to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was placed in a room in the COVID-19 ward with 82-year-old David Hernandez-Garcia.
After Hernandez-Garcia began to pray, Martinez is accused of striking the man in the head several times with an oxygen tank, which ultimately led to his death the following day.
If convicted as charged, Martinez faces a possible maximum sentence of 28 years to life in state prison.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
