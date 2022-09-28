LOS ANGELES — Murder charges have been filed against the man found inside the Lancaster home of a probation officer, who was killed on Sunday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reported, Tuesday afternoon.

Paula Lind, a 16-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Probation Department, was apparently beaten to death inside her home in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, during a home invasion robbery.

