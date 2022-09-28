LOS ANGELES — Murder charges have been filed against the man found inside the Lancaster home of a probation officer, who was killed on Sunday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reported, Tuesday afternoon.
Paula Lind, a 16-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Probation Department, was apparently beaten to death inside her home in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, during a home invasion robbery.
A man discovered in the house when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived was taken into custody.
The identity of the man is not known to authorities at this time. He was charged in a “John Doe” complaint, with one count each of murder, assault with intent to commit rape during a residential burglary, first-degree residential burglary and sexual contact with deceased remains, the Office reported.
In addition, special allegations of personal use of a firearm and first-degree residential burglary with a person present were filed.
“The murder of Officer Lind has shocked all of Los Angeles County, and we in the District Attorney’s Office extend our condolences to her family, friends and Probation Department colleagues,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement released by his office. “That this officer who dedicated her career to public safety fell victim to senseless and depraved violence in her home is beyond tragic. We will do all in our power to hold the person responsible for this to account. My office’s victim advocates stand ready to offer support and services to Officer Lind’s family.”
The man was expected to be arraigned, Tuesday, at the Antelope Valley Courthouse in Lancaster. It was not clear, at press time, if the arraignment took place.
