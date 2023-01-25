HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident,” officials said, Tuesday, as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
Officers arrested 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, on Monday, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.
Authorities believe Zhao acted alone when he entered a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay and opened fire, killing four and leaving another seriously wounded. He then drove to another nearby farm where he had previously worked, and killed another three people, said Eamonn Allen, a spokesman with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
No further details about Zhao’s motivation or the names of the people he allegedly killed had been released, as of Tuesday evening. He was booked on suspicion of seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, jail records showed, and was being held without bail.
At an earlier news conference, Allen declined to answer questions about whether Zhao had any previous criminal history, saying, “there were no specific indicators that would have led us to believe he was capable of something like this.”
“All of the evidence we have right now points to a workplace violence incident,” Allen said. The dead were five men and two women. The eighth victim, a man, remained in the hospital. Some were Asian and others were Hispanic, and some were migrant workers.
It would not have been Zhao’s first fit of workplace rage, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. In 2013, Zhao was accused of threatening to split a coworker’s head open with a knife and separately tried to suffocate the man with a pillow, the Chronicle reported, based on court documents.
The two were roommates and worked at a restaurant at the time, and the man, identified as Jingjiu Wang, filed a temporary restraining order against Zhao that was granted but is no longer in effect. Wang could not be immediately reached.
The sheriff’s office identified the first shooting location as Mountain Mushroom Farm. But California Terra Garden took over the business, last year, company spokesperson David Oates said. He did not know how long Zhao worked there, adding that he was one of 35 employees who had stayed on when ownership changed. Oates declined to provide details of the four slain workers.
The site of the second shooting was nearby Concord Farms. Owner Aaron Tung said in a statement that the farm was waiting for more information before it could comment. He thanked the community for its support.
Half Moon Bay is a small, laid-back, coastal and agricultural city about 30 miles south of San Francisco. Its sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean make it a popular spot for hikers and tourists, who flock there to surf and for an annual giant pumpkin festival.
Earlier this month, the area was hit by heavy rainstorms that caused flooding and damage, temporarily preventing farmworkers from earning, Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez said. Several farmworkers and their families lived in mobile homes at the mushroom farm where the four died and had been relocated to hotels and offered mental health and other support after the shootings. He said the farm employs 20 to 30 Chinese and Latino workers, some of them in the country without legal permission.
“There’s a lot of fear. We have to understand, a lot of our farmworker community is also undocumented, so there’s also the fear of that, of their legal status. So for them to come forward to ask for help is going to be very difficult,” said Jimenez, who is also the farmworker program director for the Latino advocacy group ALAS.
Thousands of farmworkers work in the broader San Mateo County, an area known for growing mostly flowers, peas, Brussels sprouts and fava beans. There are a few small mushroom growers in the area, said BJ Burns, president of the San Mateo County Farm Bureau.
