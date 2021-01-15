OAKLAND — A man facing a second trial after a fire killed 36 partygoers at a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse he’s accused of illegally converting into a cluttered artists enclave is expected to plead guilty later this month, relatives of several of the victims said.
Derick Almena, 50, is expected to plead guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 22, families of several fire victims told the East Bay Times Wednesday.
The relatives said Alameda County prosecutors told them during a video call Wednesday that in exchange for his guilty plea, Almena will get a nine-year sentence — though he may serve little or none of it because of time already served and good behavior while he was incarcerated.
Prosecutors and Almena’s attorneys cannot comment on the case because they remain under a gag order imposed by Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson.
Almena is charged in the Dec. 2, 2016, fire that swept through an electronic music party at the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland.
Prosecutors allege Almena, who was the master tenant on the lease, was criminally negligent when he turned the industrial building into a residence for artists and held events without proper permits.
The building was packed with furniture, extension cords and other flammable material but had only two exits and no smoke detectors, fire alarms or sprinklers, prosecutors say.
Almena, who was released from jail over Coronavirus concerns, likely won’t be locked up again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.