LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman suspected in an assault with a deadly weapon, early Thursday morning, after she had been barricaded inside a residence for several hours.
Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called to the residence in the 4500 block of East Avenue E, shortly after 1 a.m., officials reported.
The Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau and a Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the location, about an hour later, to assist with the barricaded suspect.
The woman, who has not been publicly identified by officials, was taken into custody, around 7 a.m., without further incident.
Some houses in the neighborhood were evacuated during the barricade, but residents were allowed to return home once it concluded, officials said.
No additional information about the incident was available at press time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
