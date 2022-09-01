SAN DIEGO — An Arizona man wanted for the killing of his girlfriend in San Diego, in 2016 was captured in El Salvador, the US Marshals Service said.
Raymond McLeod, 37, who was on the US Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list, was taken into custody, Monday afternoon, by local law enforcement and confirmed his identity to accompanying US authorities, the service said in a statement, Tuesday.
Authorities were tipped off that McLeod had been teaching English at a school in the city of Sonsonate.
McLeod was booked into a San Diego jail early Wednesday after being transported from El Salvador, and he will be arraigned, Friday, the San Diego County District Attorney’s office said. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
McLeod, a former US Marine, is accused of killing Krystal Mitchell, 30. Both McLeod and Mitchell lived in Phoenix but at the time were visiting a friend in San Diego.
On June 10, 2016, the friend found Mitchell not breathing and paramedics pronounced her dead. Homicide detectives found signs of a struggle.
San Diego County prosecutors charged McLeod with murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The US Marshals Service subsequently led the manhunt for McLeod, who they believed fled through Mexico to Central America. He was reported to have been in Guatemala, in 2017, and Belize, in 2018.
