PALMDALE — A man was arrested on assault with a deadly weapon charges following a standoff with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, overnight Wednesday.
The incident began when deputies served a search warrant regarding the assault with a gun, shortly after 8 p.m., on Wednesday, at a home in the 36700 block of Pine Valley Court in Palmdale, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department notification.
The suspect barricaded himself inside, and deputies eventually called for Special Enforcement Bureau personnel to respond, along with a crisis negotiation team to attempt to contact the suspect.
The standoff continued until about 6:45 a.m., Thursday, when the man surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, according to Sheriff’s officials.
No information was available on the suspect, other than that he was taken into custody by deputies on assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to officials at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
No further information on the incident was available, Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Palmdale station at 661-272-2400. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips mobile app or online at lacrimestoppers.org
