VALINDA — A shooting suspect found dead in a Valinda house following a two-day standoff with deputies during which he allegedly fired more than 100 shots, prompting evacuations of at least 10 families from their homes, was identified Monday as a 45-year-old man.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Brandon Ursa, and an autopsy was pending.

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

""We had to make sure that everything was done to perfection and with the utmost safety,"" So that means they may die of old age...while waiting for the perfect numbers..?

