BAKERSFIELD — A man who escaped police custody in October has been located and arrested once again.
Charles Wilson was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 3100 block of Edison Highway in Bakersfield for stealing a vehicle, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
He was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol car, but he broke out and fled on foot. He could not be located. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for him, but he remained on the lam until recently.
Law enforcement finally caught up with Wilson on Wednesday, when they found him in a stolen vehicle. He was arrested again.
Upon his arrest, he gave police with the Bakersfield Police Department a fake name. However, when he was booked into the Central Receiving Facility and fingerprinted, his real name was revealed.
Wilson is in custody and is awaiting his next court hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.