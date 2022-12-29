SAN FRANCISCO — The man who allegedly broke into US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and beat her 82-year-old husband, in October, pleaded not guilty, Wednesday, to six charges, including attempted murder, prosecutors said.

The suspect, David DePape, had planned to kidnap the speaker — who was in Washington at the time of the attack — when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, on Oct. 28, authorities said. Instead, the 42-year-old defendant severely beat her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer in an attack that was witnessed by two police officers and shocked the political world.

