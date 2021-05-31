RIVERSIDE — A jailed suspect denies any involvement in a series of BB gun shootings that shattered windows of about 100 vehicles on Southern California freeways.
Jesse Leal Rodriguez was arrested last week and charged with attempted murder and other crimes in connection with a BB gun attack that broke a window of a Tesla.
The charges deal only with a single attack and not the many other similar attacks on dozens of vehicles in recent weeks. All the incidents are under investigation, and more charges could be filed in the future, prosecutors said Friday.
In a jailhouse interview with the Southern California News Group, Rodriguez denied being involved in any of the shootings.
The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office declined to directly address his statements.
Rodriguez is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday. The 34-year-old said he doesn’t have an attorney.
Authorities said a Tesla was shot at Tuesday in the city of Norco and the vehicle’s video system captured footage of a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer around the same time.
Later that evening, authorities pulled over a Trailblazer and arrested the driver, Rodriguez. A BB gun and BBs were found in the vehicle, a police statement said.
