LANCASTER — Criminal charges were filed Friday against one of three men suspected in the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle after an attempted robbery in Lancaster.
Jajuan Welch-Arroyo, 26, is charged with one count each of the murder of Samantha Mena and the attempted robbery of a separate victim, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:20 p.m. last Friday to a call of a woman down in front of an apartment complex in the 44000 block of 15th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Mena, 31, died at a hospital, the sheriff’s department reported.
Sheriff’s Detective Ray Lugo told the Los Angeles Times that two men tried to rob Mena’s boyfriend at gunpoint and that she ran outside, chased them to a waiting silver four-door sedan, which ran over her when she stood in front of it.
On Monday, investigators released security images of the thsuspects — described as men in their 20s — and sought the public’s help in identifying them.
Welch-Arroyo surrendered Wednesday and was booked on suspicion of murder, according to the sheriff’s department.
He has remained behind bars since then.
Two other suspects remain at large, according to the sheriff’s department.
