LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) asked residents to avoid the 3800 block of Avenue K in Lancaster this morning, as they dealt with a barricaded subject.
The SEB team responded to an incident at 5:09 a.m. Monday morning, to assist Lancaster Station deputies with a barricaded armed burglary suspect.
The Crisis Negotiation Team and SEB worked together in an attempt to make contact with the suspect(s) and bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion, however, after several hours and many verbal attempts by all involved, there was no contact with the suspect(s) and the area was cleared.
During the incident, Lancaster Baptist Church offered their parking lot and cleared a large portion for law enforcement. The following streets were closed to traffic during the incident: 35th Street East to 50th Street East and from East Avenue J-8 to East Avenue K-8. Lancaster Station asked that residents stay clear of the area and use alternative routes.
No additional information was available.
