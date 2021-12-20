SAN FRANCISCO — A man was arrested in Colorado on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco, more than four decades ago, and detectives say he might be a suspect in other unsolved homicides.
Mark Stanley Personette, 76, was arrested in suburban Denver, on Thursday, following a joint operation by San Francisco police, the FBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, authorities announced, Sunday. He was booked for investigation of homicide in connection with the 1978 death of Marissa Harvey.
It’s not known whether he has an attorney who can speak in his behalf.
The 15-year-old New York girl was visiting family in San Francisco when she didn’t return from a day trip to Golden Gate Park. Her body was found a day later, in nearby Sutro Heights Park.
