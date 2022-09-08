LANCASTER — A man arrested in Lancaster, last month, is one of three men charged in a daytime robbery spree that took place over the past five months across Los Angeles County, including an armed robbery of an older couple outside the 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights.
Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested Aug. 12, at a residence in the 45000 block of Spearman Avenue, near Antelope Valley High School. On Tuesday, he was charged with six counts of second-degree robbery and one count of elder abuse, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office reported.
Watts was charged along with Dangelo Thomas, 25, and Eric Burham, 21, in the series of often brazen daytime robberies. Thomas was charged with 12 counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of elder abuse, while Burham was charged with one count of second-degree robbery.
Thomas and Watts also face special allegations of personally using a firearm, the District Attorney’s office reported.
“These brazen crimes — all of which occurred during the day — are deeply troubling. The victims had their sense of safety shattered,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a release announcing the charges. “The majority of the people victimized were from the Asian American Community, and I know that this has caused significant community trauma. I hope that all of those who have been impacted by this spree of violence sleep better tonight knowing that those who caused harm will be held accountable.”
The most widely known of these robberies took place, July 9, at the 99 Ranch Market, an Asian supermarket in Rowland Heights. Two Black men — allegedly Thomas and Watts — wearing hoodies and both armed with handguns, robbed an Asian man, 64, and woman, 51, who were placing items in the trunk of their car.
According to the District Attorney’s office, the men pistol-whipped the man during the robbery, taking his Rolex watch.
In a cell phone video that captured the incident, the men can be seen pushing the couple to the ground beside their car.
Elsewhere during the trio’s robbery spree, Thomas is accused of robbing a 40-year-old man, in April, in Glendale, taking a Rolex watch, jewelry and cash.
He is also accused of committing three separate robberies, on May 9, all in less than two hours, in Rosemead, La Puente and Temple City. Again, among the items stolen were a Rolex watch, a designer purse and cash, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Two days later, all three men are accused of robbing a 35-year-old woman and 31-year-old man in Glendale, taking various items and cash.
The following week, Thomas is accused of robbing two people in Fullerton, in Orange County, and stealing approximately $10,000, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Twice in June, Thomas and Watts allegedly committed additional robberies in Temple City, taking about $14,000 in one.
The men are expected to be arraigned, today, in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pomona Branch.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
