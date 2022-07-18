RANCHO CUCAMONGA — A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after being shot while investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle, early Sunday, authorities said.
The shooting happened as the deputy approached the vehicle in a residential neighborhood of Rancho Cucamonga, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Despite being shot twice, the deputy managed to return fire and then radio in a description of the suspect, who fled the vehicle and ran from the scene, officials said.
The 35-year-old suspect, who was not injured, was taken into custody nearby. Officials said he was on parole and has an extensive criminal history.
The deputy, a five-year department veteran, was airlifted to a hospital, where he was in stable condition after treatment, sheriff’s officials said at a news conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.