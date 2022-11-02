SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Australian survivor of a crowd crush that killed more than 150 partygoers in the South Korean capital of Seoul blamed the huge loss of life on officials’ failure to employ effective crowd controls despite anticipating a massive turnout for the Halloween celebrations.
Nathan Taverniti, 24, said he’s still grappling with emotional shock after one of his friends died during the tragedy, Saturday, at the nightlife district of Itaewon. The tragedy centered on a narrow, downhill alley running between a dense row of store fronts and the landmark Hamilton Hotel. The path became clogged by a huge wave of partygoers before some fell and toppled over one another like dominoes, according to witnesses, before suffocating to death.
An estimated 100,000 partygoers flocked to Itaewon for the Halloween celebrations over the weekend, and some experts say it should have been an obvious decision for authorities to temporarily block some of the neighborhood’s notoriously narrow lanes and hills.
“If the government knows that there were going to be that many people there, and there is going to be road blockages, there should be enough police and emergency services already there on standby,” Taverniti said.
Stuck in a huge crowd, Taverniti said he didn’t sense that something terrible would happen until some women near him apparently slipped and fell down, and people nearby tried to help them back up. By that time, he could no longer see where his three friends were.
“All of a sudden more people started falling … there were just too many people,” he said.
