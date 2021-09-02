PALMDALE — As Palmdale prepares to kick off the formal, educational aspect of its Wellbeing Lab project next week, facilitators discussed the findings of a recent survey of Antelope Valley residents regarding their overall sense of wellbeing.
“We wanted to see how people are doing. This time has been so crazy for so many of us,” Louis Alloro of The Wellbeing Lab said during a Facebook Live presentation on the study Tuesday.
Palmdale commissioned the report, conducted by The Wellbeing Lab in partnership with Doctors Michelle McQuaid and Peggy Kern from the Center for Wellbeing.
The study questioned 503 residents across the Valley, in a sample group, which was representative of ethnicity, age, income and work status, according to The Wellbeing Lab.
It was a snapshot, taken in June and July, just as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were being lifted, Alloro said.
“Of course, today we have a different scenario,” he said.
The study found that nearly 20% of residents surveyed considered themselves to be consistently thriving and another 40% said they were living well, despite struggles.
Respondents in these categories reported greater satisfaction with their lives, families and communities, according to the report.
Facilitator Talma Shultz said the results raise questions about why the number of people who consider themselves to be thriving is so low, and what it is that allows them to sustain a high level of wellbeing in spite of difficulties.
Shultz also noted that the study showed more young people, ages 18 to 24, reported they are really struggling, compared to other age groups, at 16.7%. They also reported lower numbers in terms of thriving.
Shultz said this raises questions about what experiences of the area’s young people are causing this disparity.
She also noted that white people reported a high number of those really struggling and those thriving.
“So you have both extremes,” she said. “What does this suggest about the white experience in the Antelope Valley?”
The panel noted that a sense of belonging is an important factor to maintaining wellbeing.
Lopez noted that during difficult times, she does best around her family, where she can more easily share her feelings.
Creating and expanding that sense of belonging to your community is one way to promote wellbeing, “you can expand that circle of care,” Shultz said. “It can be very healing all around.”
This sense of psychological safety, where one feels safe to share their true self, is part of belonging, Alloro said.
Creating that belonging on a community level is part of the goal of the Wellbeing Coalition that Palmdale is creating.
That begins with the well-being classes for a Certificate in Applied Positive Psychology, which will begin in September and run through February, and that Alloro will lead.
One goal for the class is to teach the value of self-reflection, Alloro said.
The science of positive psychology allows people to know themselves better, he said.
Applications are still being accepted for the course. Local leaders from all sectors are encouraged to apply. Applications are available at www.CityofPalmdale.org/Wellbeing
Scholarships are available from City of Palmdale’s Leadership Antelope Valley initiative, a project of Palmdale Cares.
The survey is still open for anyone interested in evaluating their own sense of wellbeing. Find it at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Survey
Following its completion, survey participants will receive a report and analysis of their responses.
Visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Report to see the full report of the research findings from the earlier survey results.
Contact Lopez at nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org for information about the report or the CAPP class.
