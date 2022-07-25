PSD survey

Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado (left) and Board of Education President Simone Zulu Diol listen to a presentation by Lalo Trujillo with Mission Trails Advisors during a special July 21 board meeting.

 Screenshot

PALMDALE — A survey of 400 Palmdale School District voters likely to vote in the Nov. 8 election shows that initial support for a potential $120 million bond measure on the ballot is above the 55% threshold required for it to pass, though sensitivity to new taxes is high.

The potential measure would cost no more than $30 per $100,000 of assessed value. The District most recently passed Measure DD, a $220 million bond measure, in November 2012, and Measure PSD, an $80 million bond measure passed, in November 2016.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Surveys show....those who fund the survey....get the results they want from the survey.

