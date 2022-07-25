PALMDALE — A survey of 400 Palmdale School District voters likely to vote in the Nov. 8 election shows that initial support for a potential $120 million bond measure on the ballot is above the 55% threshold required for it to pass, though sensitivity to new taxes is high.
The potential measure would cost no more than $30 per $100,000 of assessed value. The District most recently passed Measure DD, a $220 million bond measure, in November 2012, and Measure PSD, an $80 million bond measure passed, in November 2016.
Consultant EMC Research conducted the survey, June 23 through July 1. They conducted the surveys in English and Spanish via landlines and mobile phones. There was also an online survey conducted via text and email invitation.
“We do see voters share the district’s priorities for bond measure projects, particularly those involving school safety, removing hazardous materials and other kinds of safety projects,” Jessica Polksy-Sanchez of EMC Research said during a presentation at special meeting held by Palmdale School District’s Board of Education, on July 21.
Support did not increase when voters heard key reasons to support a potential bond measure such as school safety and needed repairs. Support dropped below the threshold for passage after voters heard reasons not to support the potential measure.
About 76% of survey respondents said there was either some need or great need for the District to have more funding, while 22% said there was little or no need.
About 46% of voters think the District is doing a good job overall, compared to 52% who said rated the District’s performance as only fair or poor. Fifty-four percent of those surveyed said the District did a good or excellent job responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, while 44% said the District’s response was fair or poor.
The Board unanimously agreed to consider the potential bond measure for the Nov. 8 election at their next meeting, on Aug. 2.
(1) comment
Surveys show....those who fund the survey....get the results they want from the survey.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.