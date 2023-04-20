LOS ANGELES — Inflation, the homelessness crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts and rising housing costs are contributing to the woes of Los Angeles County residents who recently expressed nearly historic levels of dissatisfaction with their quality of life, according to a new UCLA survey released Wednesday.

The latest edition of the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs’ quality of life index reveals that despite the sunshine, beaches and excellent tacos, living in Los Angeles is essentially a downer for respondents, although they admit to some slight improvements over last year.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

I do not know if I trust UCLA..... Surveys have found that those who conduct the surveys, usually get the results "they want"...I bet L.A rates even lower than stated...Hence the Exodus of Cali (and N.Y.) residents to Florida, and Texas.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.