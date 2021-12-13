LANCASTER — A student housing survey conducted by consultant Scion Advisory Services found that Antelope Valley Community College District has a need for 350 to 391 beds for single students and 127 to 141 units for students with families.
“You have a significant population of students with dependents,” Ann Volz, senior project executive of Scion Group said during a presentation at Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
An education trailer bill, Senate Bill 169, could provide a path for AV College to assist students.
The bill, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Sept. 23, provides $1.25 billion over three years in one-time grants for the construction of student housing or for the acquisition and renovation of commercial properties into student housing for providing affordable, low-cost housing options for students enrolled in public postsecondary education in the state.
Students would need to meet certain income eligibility requirements as well as enroll for at least 12 units.
AV College submitted a grant application for $189 million for 359 single student beds and 150 two-bedroom and three-bedroom units for students with families. The proposed project would need to be “shovel ready” by December 2022. Community colleges may use a public-private partnership.
The proposed housing would not be on campus and would not be managed by the college, AV College President Ed Knudson said.
“A public-private partnership, per the school’s direction, limits risk, it doesn’t eliminate it,” Volz said. “It mitigates a lot of the risk and it provides a really significant level of control for your student experience.”
A proposed public-private partnership would include a developer and a not-for-profit owner to gain access to tax exempt financing, which would allow the college to have a student only community, Volz said.
Grant awards are expected to be announced between March and June 2022.
Board Vice President Barbara Gaines asked about the risks of having a “shovel ready” project ready to go by next December and the announcement of the grant rewards about six months earlier.
“I’m thinking that the community college would have to design and planning is going to have a dollar amount attached to that,” said Gaines, who wanted to know how much it would cost for the planning and design. “There is an element of risk in that the grants are never guaranteed.”
Volz said it would depend on when the college starts on the proposed project and how it proceeds.
“There’s risk each month depending on when you start,” Volz said.
Jill Zimmerman, dean of Student Life and Services at AV College, said they applied for a $189 million grant based on the college’s needs.
“A large chunk of that was allocated to community college, so I don’t know if we would be that successful but why not ask for it all,” Zimmerman said. “We asked for it all based on the model.”
