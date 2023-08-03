Climate Big Waves

Large waves crash into a seawall in Pacifica, Calif. Giant waves, measuring as high as 13 feet, are becoming more common off California’s Pacific coast as the planet warms, according to new research.

 Associated Press files

SAN DIEGO — Waves are getting bigger and surf at least 13 feet tall is becoming more common off California’s coast as the planet warms, according to innovative new research that tracked the increasing height from historical data gathered over the past 90 years.

Oceanographer Peter Bromirski at Scripps Institution of Oceanography used the unusual method of analyzing seismic records dating back to 1931 to measure the change in wave height.

