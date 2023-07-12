Obit Mikala Jones

Surfer Mikala Jones holds a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. Mikala Jones, known for his awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died in a surfing accident in Indonesia.

 Associated Press files

HONOLULU — Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of massive, curling waves, has died after a surfing accident in Indonesia. He was 44.

Jones had gone out into the ocean Sunday morning during a trip to the Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Sumatra when his surfboard fin cut his femoral artery, said his father, dentist Dr. John Jones. The femoral artery is a large blood vessel in the thigh that delivers blood to lower limbs.

