MORRO BAY — A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack, on Christmas Eve, off the central coast of California, authorities said.
The male surfer was pulled from the water north of the famous Morro Rock, around 10:45 a.m., Morro Bay police said on Twitter. He was not responsive after being brought to land.
The surfer’s identity was not immediately released and officials have ordered people to stay out of the water for 24 hours.
Morro Bay Harbor Director Eric Endersby told The San Luis Obispo Tribune that a female surfer nearby saw him face-down and got him out of the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Endersby said the attack appears to have been recent based on the condition of the surfer’s body. Crews will patrol the area to look for the shark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.