Supreme Court Affirmative Action

People protest Thursday outside of the Supreme Court in Washington. The court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court’s conservative majority effectively overturned cases reaching back 45 years in invalidating admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
You want the best pilot to fly the plane you are on...the best doctor to operate on you...not someone that did "fair" but because of their skin color they obtained their position, not by their skills. This will make America stronger on a global scale...Plus it will make the playing field level for many Asians, who were being mistreated by an unfair quota system, when it came to college admissions.

