Migrant Asylum Ban

Migrants from Venezuela, on Thursday, prepare for relocation to a refugee shelter in Matamoros, Mexico. The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on people seeking asylum in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end, this week.

 Fernando Llano/AP Photo

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end, this week.

In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued, last week. Under the court’s order, the case will be argued, in February, and the stay will be maintained until the justices decide the case.

