LANCASTER — Giovanni Christon-Pope, chairman of the Lancaster Social Equity Commission, is the one of the youngest commissioners ever for the City of Lancaster.
The community-minded 20-year-old was the guest speaker at the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce monthly luncheon Wednesday at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center in celebration of Black History month. He spoke about the importance of supporting “Black and brown businesses.”
“We get to commemorate all of the Black achievement and Black advancement in this country,” Christon-Pope said.
However, the tone for this year’s monthlong celebration of Black History is somber, he added, due to the death last month of Tyre Nichols. He died three days after he was brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers following a traffic stop.
“A few days ago I was thinking about Black achievement and Black advancement,” the guest speaker said.
He then received a call from a local businesswoman who told him that her business, one he is passionate about because it focuses on health and wellness, is closing.
“In order for her to make the cost of rent, she would have to make an extra $12,000 per year in order to keep her business open,” Christon-Pope said.
He talked about the Chambers’ role in supporting Black and brown businesses across the Antelope Valley.
“The Chamber of Commerce is a very powerful organization,” he said.
Statistics show that almost 80% of new businesses in the United States close within the first five years of opening because they do not have the resources to succeed.
“How do we make sure that we’re investing in those communities?” Christon-Pope asked.
Supporting Black and brown businesses has more to do with programs that can help them than polices.
“If we’re making sure that more Black and brown businesses are inside of the Chamber of Commerce and helping them … our community is going to be much stronger,” Christon-Pope said. “Because that’s how we get change made in our communities, by government and small business working together to make that sliver of the American Dream, that prosperity that everyone is promised, a reality for everyone.”
The luncheon also featured a spoken word performance of “Letter From My Generation” by Azerena “Queen X” Woodson.
