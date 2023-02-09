Chambers luncheon

Giovanni Christon-Pope, chairman of the Lancaster Social Equity Commission, speaks during the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce luncheon Wednesday at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Giovanni Christon-Pope, chairman of the Lancaster Social Equity Commission, is the one of the youngest commissioners ever for the City of Lancaster.

The community-minded 20-year-old was the guest speaker at the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce monthly luncheon Wednesday at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center in celebration of Black History month. He spoke about the importance of supporting “Black and brown businesses.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.