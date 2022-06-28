PALMDALE — The Air National Guard Band of the West performed a summer band concert for nearly 1,000 music lovers and patriotic supporters at the Palmdale Amphitheater, as the city was recognized as a Great American Defense Community for its role in supporting the military and aerospace.
“This really is an award for all of the Antelope Valley,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in accepting the award and a large banner. “This is for Palmdale and Lancaster, for Air Force Plant 42 and Edwards and China Lake and the entire Antelope Valley.”
Palmdale was selected as a “Great American Defense Community” by the Association of American Defense Communities, a nonprofit that supports full-field community support for the military and defense production.
Lisa Moulton, president of the Edwards Air Force Base Civilian Military Support Group welcomed the association’s leaders.
“We understand and appreciate the recognition for the community and it is well deserved,” she said.
The city also distributed funds raised by staging the Memorial Day week’s presentation of the Field of Healing and Honor, 1,000 American flags dedicated to veterans, active service military personnel and first responders. The funds were awarded to a half-dozen groups supporting veterans.
Checks of nearly $2,000 each were presented to military support organizations that included Point Man of the Antelope Valley, Vets4Veterans, the AV Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee4Vets, American Legion Post 348 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3225 in Palmdale and 3000 in Quartz Hill.
“We really appreciate the support and the good work we can get done with it,” Michael Bertell, Vietnam war combat veteran and president of Point Man, Antelope Valley, said.
With that, the 562nd Air National Guard Band struck up the beat and performed everything from John Philip Sousa traditional marches, to music of “Star Wars,” from composer John Williams, an Air Force veteran and standards like “As Time Goes By” immortalized in the film “Casablanca.”
The 562nd Air National Guard Band of the West is aligned with the 146th Tactical Airlift Wing, which flies C-130 Hercules transports all over the world on humanitarian missions, counter-terrorism roles and supporting the active Air Force.
